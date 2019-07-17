Governor Evers Calls Criticisms From Former Lawmaker “Rantings”

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says he doesn’t need any advice from former lawmakers about the state’s budget process. Former senate majority leader Chuck Chvala said Evers sold-out Democrats when he signed off on the Republican-backed state spending plan. Evers says he just wanted to make sure state schools got the money they need and that other funds would be set aside for Wisconsin roads. He labeled Chvala’s critical comments last week as “rantings.”

