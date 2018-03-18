Gottschalk, Vern R., age 79 of Coloma

Vern R. Gottschalk, age 79, of Coloma, Wisconsin passed away Friday, March 16, 2018 at his home.

A memorial gathering will be on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment with military honors will be at the Colburn-Leola Cemetery.

Vern was born May 26, 1938 in Colby, Wisconsin to William and Addel (Johnson) Gottschalk.

He graduated from Colby High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Survivors:

Son: Dan Gottschalk of Montello, Wisconsin

Daughter: Julie Gottschalk of West Allis, Wisconsin

Daughter: Lorri (Ron) Howski of Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Significant Other: Suzanne Olson of Coloma, Wisconsin

further survived by his grandchildren and one sister

