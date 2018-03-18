McCaffery, Bernard James “Bernie”, age 77 of New Lisbon

Bernard James McCaffery “Bernie”, age 77, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 16, 2018, at his home.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Faith Christian Church in Mauston, Wisconsin. Pastor Paul Shirek will officiate. A time of gathering will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Saturday at the Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bernie was born November 22, 1940, in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Alfred and Letty

(Smart) McCaffery.

He graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1957.

Bernie married Nancy Kay Jewson on October 10, 1959, in Waukesha.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His love of hunting and fishing began as a very young boy. Bernie loved his nature and outdoors. He enjoyed going to the cabin & Florida, carpentry, and golfing. Bernie was a devoted husband of 58 years, and a beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was made an honorary member of the Mauston Bassbusters. He won numerous awards and first place plaques for fishing and enjoyed taxidermy years ago.

Bernie lived life with gusto. His adventuring spirit and unwavering loyalty to family and friends were immeasurable. His sense of humor was contagious. He made life long friends.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred & Letty McCaffery; son, Robert J. McCaffery; father & mother-in-law, Gerald & Frieda Jewson and sister-in-law, JoAnne Winzinreid.

Survivors:

Wife: Nancy McCaffery of New Lisbon, Wisconsin

Son: Tom (Sue) McCaffery of Palm Coast, Florida

Daughter: Kristina (Adam) Skaar of Northfield, Wisconsin

Daughter: Tamara (Don) Wendt of Mauston, Wisconsin

daughter-in-law: June Kolaske of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Corey McCaffery of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Amanda (Chad) Slater of Mauston, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Tamara (Derek) Coughlin of Mauston, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Alysse (Dylan) Scheitler of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Ashlee (David) Hughes of Milton, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Paighton Sylvester of Mauston, Wisconsin

Grandson: Jonathan Hannes of Mauston, Wisconsin

Grandson: Vincent Compton of Mauston, Wisconsin

Grandson: Zachary Compton of Michigan

Grandson: Thomas McCaffery Jr. of Rockford, Illinois

Grandson: Joshua (Breanne) McCaffery of Tomah, Wisconsin

Grandson: David (Carmela) Mennem of Northfield, Wisconsin

Grandson: Mitchell (Courtney) McCaffery of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin

Grandson: Robert (Astrid) McCaffery of Mesa, Arizona

14 great-grandchildren: Lilly, Issac, Olivia, Kyler, Libby, Cammie, Aubree, Kayne, Henry, Samuel, Tawny, Ryleigh, Xander, and Hayden

Sister: Lynn Egly of Eagle, Wisconsin

Sister: Kay (Sarge) McCaffery of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brother: Doug (Yvonne) McCaffery of North Prairie, Wisconsin

Brother: Mike McCaffery of North Prairie, Wisconsin

Brother-in-law: Scott (Minda) Jewson of Wales, Wisconsin

Brother-in-law: Michael (Linda) Jewson of Appleton, Wisconsin

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and special lifelong friends,

Eric Nelson, Guy Withers, and Jim Yatzeck

A special thanks to Atrium Post-Acute Care in Marshfield for their loving care. Also, a special thank you to Tomah Hospice for their love and concern and to the wonderful care he received from all his great team in Dialysis of Mauston.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com

