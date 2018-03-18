McCaffery, Bernard James “Bernie”, age 77 of New Lisbon
Bernard James McCaffery “Bernie”, age 77, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 16, 2018, at his home.
Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Faith Christian Church in Mauston, Wisconsin. Pastor Paul Shirek will officiate. A time of gathering will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Saturday at the Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bernie was born November 22, 1940, in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Alfred and Letty
(Smart) McCaffery.
He graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1957.
Bernie married Nancy Kay Jewson on October 10, 1959, in Waukesha.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His love of hunting and fishing began as a very young boy. Bernie loved his nature and outdoors. He enjoyed going to the cabin & Florida, carpentry, and golfing. Bernie was a devoted husband of 58 years, and a beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He was made an honorary member of the Mauston Bassbusters. He won numerous awards and first place plaques for fishing and enjoyed taxidermy years ago.
Bernie lived life with gusto. His adventuring spirit and unwavering loyalty to family and friends were immeasurable. His sense of humor was contagious. He made life long friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred & Letty McCaffery; son, Robert J. McCaffery; father & mother-in-law, Gerald & Frieda Jewson and sister-in-law, JoAnne Winzinreid.
Survivors:
Wife: Nancy McCaffery of New Lisbon, Wisconsin
Son: Tom (Sue) McCaffery of Palm Coast, Florida
Daughter: Kristina (Adam) Skaar of Northfield, Wisconsin
Daughter: Tamara (Don) Wendt of Mauston, Wisconsin
daughter-in-law: June Kolaske of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin
Granddaughter: Corey McCaffery of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
Granddaughter: Amanda (Chad) Slater of Mauston, Wisconsin
Granddaughter: Tamara (Derek) Coughlin of Mauston, Wisconsin
Granddaughter: Alysse (Dylan) Scheitler of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin
Granddaughter: Ashlee (David) Hughes of Milton, Wisconsin
Granddaughter: Paighton Sylvester of Mauston, Wisconsin
Grandson: Jonathan Hannes of Mauston, Wisconsin
Grandson: Vincent Compton of Mauston, Wisconsin
Grandson: Zachary Compton of Michigan
Grandson: Thomas McCaffery Jr. of Rockford, Illinois
Grandson: Joshua (Breanne) McCaffery of Tomah, Wisconsin
Grandson: David (Carmela) Mennem of Northfield, Wisconsin
Grandson: Mitchell (Courtney) McCaffery of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin
Grandson: Robert (Astrid) McCaffery of Mesa, Arizona
14 great-grandchildren: Lilly, Issac, Olivia, Kyler, Libby, Cammie, Aubree, Kayne, Henry, Samuel, Tawny, Ryleigh, Xander, and Hayden
Sister: Lynn Egly of Eagle, Wisconsin
Sister: Kay (Sarge) McCaffery of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Brother: Doug (Yvonne) McCaffery of North Prairie, Wisconsin
Brother: Mike McCaffery of North Prairie, Wisconsin
Brother-in-law: Scott (Minda) Jewson of Wales, Wisconsin
Brother-in-law: Michael (Linda) Jewson of Appleton, Wisconsin
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and special lifelong friends,
Eric Nelson, Guy Withers, and Jim Yatzeck
A special thanks to Atrium Post-Acute Care in Marshfield for their loving care. Also, a special thank you to Tomah Hospice for their love and concern and to the wonderful care he received from all his great team in Dialysis of Mauston.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Study: Helmets reduce neck injuries in motorcycle crashes9 hours ago
- Enbridge pipeline raises concerns in Minnesota9 hours ago
- Nature Conservancy to work with Forest Service in Wisconsin9 hours ago
- A Medford man arrested for driving under the influence.10 hours ago
- Marquette faces Oregon in the 2nd round of the NIT13 hours ago
- Olson-Hall, Judith Avis, age 75 of Ripon formerly of Friendship13 hours ago
- Bucks outlast the Hawks13 hours ago
- McCaffery, Bernard James “Bernie”, age 77 of New Lisbon13 hours ago
- Gottschalk, Vern R., age 79 of Coloma13 hours ago
- Brewers make two rare plays in 4-3 win over Colorado13 hours ago
- Oklahoma’s failed tax-cut experiment18 hours ago
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings18 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.