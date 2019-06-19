GOP Or Governor:  Property Taxes The Same Under Both Budget Plans

The Legislative Audit Bureau reports property taxes would be the same under the budget plan approved by lawmakers as they would under the governor’s proposal. The Tuesday report shows the average tax bill would go up two percent in the first year and one-point-six percent in the second — under both budgets. The report only deals with averages because the actual tax bill can vary widely depending on where a person lives. Governor Evers’ broad veto powers make all projections difficult.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.