Search For Missing Child Resumes Along Wisconsin River

Searchers are back on the Wisconsin River this morning searching for a missing child. The Sauk County dive team was among the crews called to a beach area at about 6:00 P-M Tuesday. Strong river currents and darkness led to the effort being suspended at 9:30. No names have been released, but the Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the child’s family is from the area and members were present during the search.

