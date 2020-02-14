GOP legislators want $250 million income tax cut

At the Capitol, Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature want to use a projected increase in state tax revenue to provide nearly $250 million in reductions to the personal income tax. “This is going to put money in the pockets of low-and-middle-income tax flilers,” said state Representative Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan). It’s going to be direct mony […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.