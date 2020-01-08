Freezing drizzle and ice shoves expected along shores in northeast counties Thursday
More clouds and gusty winds will increase temperatures to the 20s by early Thursday morning. Northeast Wisconsin will see a combination of freezing drizzle or light snow tonight.
