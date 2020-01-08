WBC Offering 'Beef in the Classroom' Meat Education Grants
The Wisconsin Beef Council has launched a program that helps high school teachers strengthen their lessons about beef selection and preparation with their students.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
