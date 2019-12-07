Foxconn's Terry Gou visits Milwaukee after Trump tells him to 'bring more jobs to Wisconsin'
Foxconn founder Terry Gou visited Milwaukee on Friday after meeting President Trump in Washington and discussing Foxconn’s much-watched Wisconsin project.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
