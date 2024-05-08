Remains found nearly 50 years ago in Arizona identified as a Vietnam veteran from Minnesota

Human remains found nearly 50 years ago in Arizona have been identified as a Vietnam veteran originally from Minnesota. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say the remains are those of Gerald Francis Long but the cause of death cannot be determined.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







