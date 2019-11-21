Five-county Brewers stadium tax will end next year

It’s the bottom of the ninth for the Brewers Stadium tax. Governor Tony Evers signed a bill Wednesday to end the penny-per-dollar sales tax at the end of August next year. Shoppers in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties (the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball District) have been paying the tax since 1996. It’s raised […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.