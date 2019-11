Evers signs tougher penalties for drunk drivers who kill

Drunk drivers who kill someone in will face a stiffer penalty. Governor Tony Evers signed a Republican bill creating a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for anyone found guilty of the charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. State Senator Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) was the bill’s chief sponsor. Her […]

