Firefighters battle fire at Sofidel America in Green Bay
Fire crews responded to the blaze around 10 p.m. at Sofidel America in the 2000 block of Larsen Road, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
