Finance committee co-chair John Nygren resigns Assembly seat

One of the state’s most powerful Republican legislators is stepping down. State Representative John Nygren (R-Marinette) announced on Tuesday that he’s resigning to pursue a job in the private sector. That’s effective Wednesday. Nygren was the Assembly co-chair of the budget writing Joint Finance Committee, and has represented the 89th Assembly District in northeastern Wisconsin […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.