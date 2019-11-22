Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center Accepting Food Donations
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center near Manitowoc is reducing its admission price by half for guests who bring one or more non-perishable foods items.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
