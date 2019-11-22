The White family built their Lincoln County home in 1982. Last week, they lost everything in a fire.
Bob and Sharon White lost their home Nov. 11 in a fire. Their niece set up an online fundraiser and the community has rallied around them.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin’s dairy industry would collapse without the work of Latino immigrants — ...2 hours ago
- Local Prep Scores from Thursday 11/212 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster3 hours ago
- Wood County Circuit Court: Sentences handed down in the week of Nov. 115 hours ago
- The White family built their Lincoln County home in 1982. Last week, they lost everything ...5 hours ago
- Thanksgiving Meal in Wisconsin to Cost About $61.576 hours ago
- Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center Accepting Food Donations6 hours ago
- Watershed Protection Grants Awarded to Farmer Groups6 hours ago
- Lady Golden Eagles Drop to 0-2 on the Season in Girls Basketball13 hours ago
- Five-county Brewers stadium tax will end next year19 hours ago
- Evers signs tougher penalties for drunk drivers who kill19 hours ago
- Rhinelander City Hall on lockdown amidst investigation into public official19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.