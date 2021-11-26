Fact check: Lawmaker says Rittenhouse was an 'armed person' crossing state lines
-
The statewide labor shortage could last years. Here's how employers, workers can still...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM
Wisconsin's labor shortage is expected to continue for years. That means employers need to rethink how they recruit and hold on to workers.
-
Fact check: Lawmaker says Rittenhouse was an 'armed person' crossing state lines
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM
NY lawmaker says Kyle Rittenhouse was an "armed person" crossing state lines when he came to Kenosha protests in 2020.
-
Reichoff, Gerald “Jerry” of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM
-
Nine injured when Amish buggy struck from behind in Taylor County
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 25, 2021 at 5:22 PM
Nine people were injured in Taylor County Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle hit an Amish buggy from behind at "highway speeds."
-
Packers stock sale hits 138,000 shares sold, raising $46M for Lambeau Field improvements
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 24, 2021 at 10:53 PM
The Packers said they will offer 300,000 shares of team stock, with the sale continuing until Feb. 25 or until all shares are sold.
-
Madison Police lieutenant resigns after being caught on camera engaging in sexual...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 24, 2021 at 9:33 PM
Reginald Patterson submitted his resignation Wednesday after an internal investigation into misconduct.
-
'The journey is the reward': How one family's loss led to the acquisition of Pope...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 24, 2021 at 7:44 PM
From tragedy to scholarship foundation, one family's quest for Pope Francis' watch
-
Murphy, Mary C. Age 76 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/23
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2021 at 4:17 PM
