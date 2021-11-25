Reichoff, Gerald “Jerry” of Adams County
Gerald “Jerry” Reichhoff passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving wife Gloria, and family by his side on 11/14/21. He was born on the family farm in the township of Easton over 90 years ago. He loved life on the farm where work was hard and done with horses.
Jerry graduated from Adams Friendship High School. Later, he joined and proudly served in the U.S. Navy alongside his older brother during the Korean Conflict for 4 years. He was a banker for over 35 years retiring as Vice President of the National Bank of Waupun and enjoyed working with the community. Jerry was a member of the White Creek Congregational Church.
A happy family man, Jerry is survived by his wife Gloria, son Ron (Sue), and daughters, Noma Ramsett and Joanne Hamberger. Also mourning his loss are 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The great-grandchildren affectionately referred to him as “Grandpa with the blue tractor”, who was always giving joy-filled wagon rides to family and friends. His passion since a teenager was planting pine trees, setting out over 250,000 during his lifetime!
Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Bleich, great-grandson, Rashi, parents, Ernest and Margie Reichhoff, brothers, Charles and Dale, and sisters, Clara, Audrey, and Doris.
People wishing to honor Jerry’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make a donation to the Parkinson Disease Foundation.
Send all donations to:
APDA WI Chapter
PO BOX 14381
Madison, WI 53708
Or apdawi@apdaparkinson.org
Roseberry’s Funeral home is serving the family with services to be announced and held at a later date. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Reichoff, Gerald “Jerry” of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM
-
Nine injured when Amish buggy struck from behind in Taylor County
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 25, 2021 at 5:22 PM
Nine people were injured in Taylor County Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle hit an Amish buggy from behind at "highway speeds."
-
Packers stock sale hits 138,000 shares sold, raising $46M for Lambeau Field improvements
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 24, 2021 at 10:53 PM
The Packers said they will offer 300,000 shares of team stock, with the sale continuing until Feb. 25 or until all shares are sold.
-
Madison Police lieutenant resigns after being caught on camera engaging in sexual...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 24, 2021 at 9:33 PM
Reginald Patterson submitted his resignation Wednesday after an internal investigation into misconduct.
-
'The journey is the reward': How one family's loss led to the acquisition of Pope...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 24, 2021 at 7:44 PM
From tragedy to scholarship foundation, one family's quest for Pope Francis' watch
-
Murphy, Mary C. Age 76 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/23
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2021 at 4:17 PM
-
'No time like the present': Wisconsin mail carriers, store owners emphasize need to ship...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on November 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM
Olive & Rose Boutique owner joins chorus of voices reminding Wisconsin to order early if they want to avoid shipping delays on holiday gifts.
-
Need a new snowblower? Severe winter weather could bring shortage across Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM
Hardware stores across Wisconsin are running low on snowblowers. Managers said a few severe winter storms could deplete their inventory quickly.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.