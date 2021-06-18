Fact check: GOP lawmaker says continuing unemployment soared from 40,000 to 100,000 after pandemic
State Rep. Mark Born says “Before the pandemic, just over 40,000 were on continuing UI claims. Now, there are well over 100,000 on state or federal UI benefits.”
How the battle over the 2020 presidential election lives on in Wisconsin 7 months later
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 6:14 PM
Unsatisfied with the findings of recounts and lawsuits that affirmed Biden's win, GOP lawmakers have launched a broad effort to examine the election.
Hahn, Roger L. 83 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM
Olson, Virginia M. Age 73 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM
Area Athletes Head to State in Track & Field
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM
Miss Kenosha, Rock River Valley win preliminary awards in the second night of the Miss...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 18, 2021 at 1:27 PM
Twenty-two women are competing in the 2021 Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition, which kicked off its 100th year Wednesday.
Imposter scams are second-most reported type in Wisconsin. Here's how to recognize them
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM
Imposter scams are the second-most report fraud in Wisconsin, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
'Why did I fall for that?': Oconto scam victim recounts her experience as cautionary tale
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM
An analysis of fraud reports to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office found 60 incidents from 2017 to 2020 where residents sent money to imposters.
Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders unveil more than $3 billion in cuts to income,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 2:20 AM
In all, the proposal would save the typical family about $1,000, according to Republicans.
