Facility Outbreak Leads to 85 New Cases of Covid19 in Juneau County over the Weekend

The Juneau County Health Department is reporting 85 new cases of COVID19 since Saturday. 51 of them are from a facility outbreak. The report does not say where the facility outbreak occurred. There are now 190 active cases with 5 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 675 cases with 322 recoveries and 5 deaths.

Source: WRJC.com







