Home buyers in northeast Wisconsin can get up to $6,000 for a down payment, if qualified and quick
North Shore Bank and NeighborWorks Green Bay have $276,000 available, enough to help over 40 families in an 11-county area.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Recall organizer suggests in Facebook posts she's misleading media
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2020 at 1:11 AM
The woman leading the effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers suggested she was misleading media outlets and said she planned to "make up some crap."
Wisconsin's coronavirus death toll reaches 1,600; state reports first numbers after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The number of people hospitalized with the virus hit a new record Monday, with 1,172 active patients across the state, including 302 in ICUs.
'Treaty rights mean sovereignty': Ojibwe bands celebrate rights to hunt, fish in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2020 at 9:47 PM
Ojibwe bands are marking the treaties with the U.S. government this fall. A look at what treaty rights mean and the struggle to reaffirm them.
Facility Outbreak Leads to 85 New Cases of Covid19 in Juneau County over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2020 at 9:16 PM
Gov. Tony Evers' order limiting gatherings, bar capacity is back in place after judge's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2020 at 9:04 PM
The judge said the plaintiffs could not show they were complying with the order and therefore hadn't proven they were harmed by it.
'People are dying every night': Staff at overwhelmed Wisconsin hospital urge people to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2020 at 8:35 PM
They're working hard and watching people die. At the same time, "they don't know if the community sees how serious this is."
Wisconsin unemployment department says adjudication of claims will be sped up thanks to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2020 at 8:21 PM
The DWD announced a partnership with Google Cloud to speed up the processing of unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic.
DNR orders tests for 'forever chemicals' in fish harvested from Marinette, Peshtigo areas...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2020 at 8:09 PM
The testing was prompted by elevated PFAS levels being found in the tissues of fish harvested from private ponds near the Tyco Fire Products property.
