Evers wanted to give $70 million to a program that helps pay for developing trails and electrifying campsites. GOP agrees to $40M less.
The GOP plan included in the 2021-22 state budget proposal provides $32 million for purchases, paring back Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed spending.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 6:19 PM
The GOP plan included in the 2021-22 state budget proposal provides $32 million for purchases, paring back Gov. Tony Evers' proposed spending.
Judge suspends debt relief program for farmers of color after conservative law firm,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and white farmers from across the country sued in April for its debt relief program for farmers of color.
Parr, Chuck Age 81 Formerly of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2021 at 3:45 PM
Local Prep Tournament Scores from Thursday 6/10
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM
Mauston Baseball Falls to Portage in Post Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2021 at 3:42 PM
Engine Trouble Forces Small Plane To Make Emergency Landing In Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2021 at 3:19 PM
Two Severely Injured in June 4th Accident Near Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 2:13 PM
As the Wisconsin economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, summer time travel has increased consumer demand for gasoline, raising prices.
A look at De Pere's new VFW Aquatic Facility before opening day
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2021 at 2:42 AM
A look at De Pere's new VFW Aquatic Facility before it opens on June 12
