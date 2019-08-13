Evers Urges President To End Trade War, Saying It’s Hurting Wisconsin Farmers

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tells the president farmers in this state are suffering what he calls a “triple whammy” of trade uncertainty, low commodity prices and bad weather. Evers has written a letter to President Trump asking him to end his trade wars with other countries. The Wisconsin Democratic Party held a Monday news conference to criticize the president for his tweet a year ago calling for a boycott of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. That controversy was also centered on tariffs.

