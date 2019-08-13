Marathon County man accused of starving cows on family farm sentenced for child porn
Joshua A. Litza, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to child sex crimes. He was charged in March after police found dead and emaciated cows on his family farm.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
