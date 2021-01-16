Evers responds to news there’s no federal vaccine reserve

The federal government’s reserve of coronavirus vaccine has turned out to be nonexistent. Governor Tony Evers addressed the issue, during a Friday media conference call. “Our ability to move more quickly is based upon getting vaccines from the federal government who owns those vaccines.” Evers said governors were assured on a conference call with the […]

Source: WRN.com







