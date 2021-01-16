Fitzgerald stops short of blaming Trump for inciting violence
Wisconsin congressman Scott Fitzgerald won’t blame Donald Trump for inciting the crowd that stormed into the US Capitol last week, an episode resulted in the deaths of 5 people. “It’s just hard for me to believe right now, that that entire crowd was somehow fired up just by the speeches of the day to take […]
Source: WRN.com
Evers responds to news there’s no federal vaccine reserve
by Bob Hague on January 16, 2021 at 1:40 AM
The federal government’s reserve of coronavirus vaccine has turned out to be nonexistent. Governor Tony Evers addressed the issue, during a Friday media conference call. “Our ability to move more quickly is based upon getting vaccines […]
Grocers say state must follow CDC guidelines and include food workers in next phase of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 16, 2021 at 1:16 AM
A state health subcommittee left grocery workers off its list of folks it plans to recommend for receiving the next round of COVID-19 vaccine.
State will launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams next week
by Bob Hague on January 16, 2021 at 12:47 AM
The state Department of Health Services plans to launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams, starting next week. The Mobile Vaccination Program is to roll out on Tuesday, with nine teams, and will expand in later phases of vaccine deployment. The goal […]
As VA hospital plans to vaccinate veterans and state officials criticize federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 16, 2021 at 12:36 AM
Gov. Tony Evers also announced he would be issuing a new public health emergency to extend the statewide mask mandate.
Hate crime charges dropped against Wisconsin man who shot gun near tribal spearfishers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 16, 2021 at 12:32 AM
A St. Germain man who fired his gun as Ojibwe spearfishers boated on the lake near his home last year had hate crime charges dropped against him.
In Congress, Wisconsin Republicans oppose impeachment but display fault lines over Trump
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 16, 2021 at 12:28 AM
The potential for a schism within the Republican Party can already be seen in Wisconsin.
'A slap in the face to the people of Wisconsin': Evers says Pence promised him vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 16, 2021 at 12:23 AM
Evers called the news about the reserve "plain old obfuscation" by the federal government and "a slap in the face to the people of Wisconsin."
Green Bay School Board to take up proposal next week to begin some in-person classes Feb....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 11:33 PM
Green Bay schools proposal calls for students to attend in person two days a week, starting with youngest kids. Older grades would be phased in later.
