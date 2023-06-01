Evanson, James

The son of Alfred N. Evansen and Eva Justina Glomstad-Evansen, Jim was born at the start of the de- pression, the middle child and the first son of 5 children. During his childhood, Jim’s family moved around a lot, but he always considered Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin as home. Jim graduated from Stur- geon Bay High School in 1947, attended the University of Wisconsin in Green Bay for a semester and in 1950 enlisted in the Air Force for four years during the Korean Conflict. Some of that time was spent in Osan, Korea where he received several military awards and gained great respect for the Korean people.

After time in service, Jim went back to college, attending the University of Wisconsin both in Green Bay and in Madison as a Physical Education Major. It was in this period of time that he met Jacqueline Miller and in June of 1957 they were married while both still attending college. During the next 8 years their 5 children were born, four boys and the youngest arrival, a girl.

Previous to his marriage, Jim worked at various occupations; farm hand; pipe fitter; foundry work; along with a memorable time of sailing on the Great Lakes. During his time at the University in Madison, he worked at Bancroft Dairy and upon leaving Bancroft in 1961 he struck up a career with the Prudential Insurance Company both as an agent and sales manager. While with Prudential, Jim worked and lived in Madison, Sun Prairie, Portage and New Lisbon, Wisconsin. In 1993, after 32 years of service with Prudential, Jim retired and continued his residency in New Lisbon, with a new found appreciation for quality time on a motorcycle.

Jim’s favorite recreational activities always revolved around animals. He loved German Shepherd dogs, raised and rode Arabian horses and was an avid breeder and participant in the sport of Racing Pigeons, an activity that brought Jim many trophies and significant recognition within that arena. Many of Jim’s fall season moments were spent in blaze orange while looking for the next year’s supply of venison sau- sage. Naturally, like the rest of the Wisconsin natives, fall and winter weekends involved quality Green Bay Packer time, both watching and Monday morning quarterbacking.

As a young man, Jim received Jesus Christ as his Savior, and invested many years working in funda- mental churches—predominantly Baptist—as an adult Sunday school teacher, deacon and church build- er / start ups, the most recent being the Evangelical Free Church in Tomah. He remained actively in- volved with The First Baptist Church in New Lisbon until his death.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jackie and four children; Mark, (Stephanie) of Germantown, TN; Douglas (Lisa) of New Berlin, WI; David (Guisella) of Boca Raton, FL and Becky (Paul) Liebert of Ivins, UT. Six- teen grandchildren: Erin (Michael) Gadbois; Tiffany (Tony) Gadbois; Ashley Smith; Brittany Evansen; Sammy Jo (David) Harwell; Danielle Evansen, Victoria (Sam) Helming; James (Mackenzie) Evansen; Alexandra Perz; Francesca (Samuel) Alas Servellon; John Evansen; Jacqueline Evansen; Isabella Evansen and Abigail Evansen. Plus another fourteen great grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews along with extended family members Yvonne Iwen (sister in law) and John Waters (brother in law), both of Door County, WI.

Jim was the last survivor of his immediate family, with his parents and siblings all preceding him in death: Jean Stauber; Roderick Evansen; David Evansen; JoAnne Peterson, along with his son Matthew, and grandson Jamie.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, in New Lisbon, WI on Jun 3rd, 2023. Visitation scheduled from 10:00 to 11:00, and the service starts at 11:00 with Pastor James Appel officiating. Lunch will be served following Military Honors—21 gun salute and presentation of the flag—in the church parking lot. Burial will take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Door County, WI at a later date. Memorials in Jim’s honor may be given to the newly established Beyond Beginnings Ministry in New Lisbon, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







