Schroeder, Wayne Age 70 of Rural Elroy
Wayne Schroeder
Wayne Schroeder, age 70 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his home.
He was born on August 28, 1952 to Hazel (Rowin) Schroeder, his father, Wayne Schroeder died prior to his son’s birth. Hazel later married Bernard Shaker who then became Wayne’s father.
Wayne was married to Barbara Koch on September 17, 1971 in Beloit, Wisconsin and they made their home in the rural area of eastern Vernon County. She preceded him in death on May 13, 2013.
Wayne worked as a polisher at Walker’s Stainless Steel, delivered fuel for Neuman Oil, and also drove school bus for Brown’s Bus Service, all in Elroy. He also served on the Elroy Fire Department and Elroy Ambulance.
He did enjoy spending time with his grandson, Hunter, riding the 4-wheeler, golfing and an occasional trip to the Casino.
Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Schroeder (Dennis Roloff) and Jeri Lynn (Joe) Sobeck; grandson, Hunter Schroeder; siblings, Linda Brickson, Judy (Pat) McClury, Joseph (Debra) Shaker, Ben (Anna) Shaker and Theresa (Neal) Kuhlman and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Barbara; he was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Schroeder and Hazel and Bernie Shaker and sister, Nancy Vierling.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc. Burial will be in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc. Visitation will be at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
-
Schroeder, Wayne Age 70 of Rural Elroy
