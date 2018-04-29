Eggebrecht, Robert age 81 of Adams

Robert Eggebrecht, age 81, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 27, 2018 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Bob was born May 14, 1936 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Darrell and Delores (Walenberg) Eggebrecht. He grew up in Marshfield and later moved to Hampshire, IL. Bob met Mary Ann Pedersen in 1953 and married October 1, 1954 in Union Center, TN. The couple lived in Elgin, IL for a short while before moving to South Elgin, IL where they raised their family. Bob worked with brother at a gas station, worked in Law Enforcement in South Elgin and for the Kane County Sherriff’s Department, and as a truck driver for the Nelson Trucking. Following retiring, Bob took up working as a surveyor.

In 1993 Bob and Mary moved to Adams, Wisconsin where Bob became involved in local politics. He served on the Adams County Board of Supervisors and the Adams City Council.

Bob enjoyed rebuilding Ford trucks, flying in his plane that he built, scuba diving, riding motorcycles, and traveling the country with his family on vacations.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Delores Eggebrecht; son, Dean Eggebrecht; and brother, Ronald Eggebrecht.

Survivors:

Wife: Mary Ann Eggebrecht of Adams, WI

Daughter: Ellen (Perry) Hutchings of South Barrington, IL

Son: William (Britta) Eggebrecht of South Elgin, IL

Sister: Joanne Fisher of South Elgin, IL

Brother: Gene Eggebrecht of Texas

Brother: Darrell Eggebrecht of South Elgin, IL

Brother: Jim (Jean) Eggebrecht of Crystal Lake, IL

Grandchild: Amanda (Eugene) Martin

Grandchild: Joshua (Monica) Eggebrecht

Grandchild: Tessa (Mitch Brown) Eggebrecht

Grandchild: Nicholas (Erin) Hutchings

Grandchild: Gregory (Abby) Hutchings

Great-Grandchild: Evie Martin

Great-Grandchild: Aria Martin

Great-Grandchild: Owen Martin

Great-Grandchild: Vivian Martin

Great-Grandchild: Charlotte Hutchings

Great-Grandchild: Grayson Hutchings

Further survived by nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com

