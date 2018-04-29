Price, Myrtle M., age 91 of Adams

Myrtle M. Price, age 91, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Grave side service will be on Saturday May 5th, 2018 at 11:00 at Maxville Cemetery in Durand WI.

Myrtle was born December 24, 1926 in Pepin Co., Wisconsin to Richard and Mary (Hill) Stewart.

Myrtle enjoyed sewing, canning, dancing, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Myrtle was a member of United Methodist Church.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Mary & Richard Stewart; daughter, Shirley Bauer; son, John Cornehl, and brothers, Leonard, James, & Nelson Stewart.

Survivors:

Daughter: Barbara (Mike) Risen

Daughter: Linda (Rick) DeLong

Son: David (Linda) Cornehl

Daughter: Jeanette (Dennis) Cornehl Snuggs

Sister: Lavina Herbest

Sister: Evelyn Keller

Brother: Lawernce Stewart

Sister: Genievie Schultz

Brother: Elwood Stewart

Brother: Darrel Stewart

Sister: Catherine Karft

Brother: Richard Stewart

13 Grandchildren & 23 Great-Grandchildren

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com

