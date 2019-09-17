Eaton, Richard “Rich” W. Age 56 of New Lisbon

Richard W. “Rich” Eaton, 56 of New Lisbon passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home with his family at his side.

Rich worked in the dairy industry for over 30 years.

Rich is survived by his wife, Laura, his daughters Amanda (Tommy) Stevens, Megan (Lance) Eaton, grandchildren Logan, Rosie, Mady and Landen, his mother Barbara Eaton, and a brother Don (DeeDee) Eaton and uncle Ronny (Debby) Eaton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

