Update: Human Remains Found in Burned Down Hunting Stand in Plymouth Township Man Identified

The deceased subject has been identified as Gary J. Wojtowicz. The incident remains under investigation. Foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the community.

On September 15, 2019, at approximately 10:53 am, Juneau County Deputies were dispatched to Plymouth Township to check the welfare of a subject. Deputies were notified that a 57 year old male from Windsor, WI who suffered from mental illness had not been in contact with family since Friday, September 13, 2019, when he unexpectedly left his home.

Deputies were further advised family had located the missing subject’s vehicle on their privately owned hunting land in Plymouth Township. The vehicle was unoccupied and the family did not know where the subject may be.

Deputies, utilizing a tracking K-9, searched the rural property and located what appeared to be a burned down hunting stand. Located within the hunting stand were human remains believed to be that of the missing subject.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Union Center Police Department and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the individual is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





