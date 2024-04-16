Doulas helping Black births in Dane County, but infant mortality still high
ConnectRx Wisconsin screens pregnant women for socioeconomic needs — such as housing, food, transportation, mental health and employment — and links them with nonprofits that provide related services.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Mauston Students Compete at State FBLA Event
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2024 at 3:47 PM
Motorcycle Accident In Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2024 at 3:45 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/15
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2024 at 3:14 PM
Royall Holds Off Brookwood in SBC Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2024 at 3:11 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-16-24
by Bob Hague on April 16, 2024 at 9:19 AM
Evers taps Casey to lead Revenue (MADISON) The state Revenue Department has its new secretary. Governor Tony Evers announced Monday his appointment of David Casey to serve as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Casey fills […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-15-24
by Bob Hague on April 15, 2024 at 6:40 PM
We Energies seeking third rate increase in three years (MILWAUKEE) A Wisconsin utility wants to raise its rates to customers for a third time in three years. We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway tells Fox 6 Milwaukee most of that rate […]
Castellon, Sharon A. Age 83 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2024 at 3:08 PM
Baseball Full Game: Flambeau vs Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2024 at 3:00 PM
Local Prep Scores from Saturday 4/13
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2024 at 2:50 PM
