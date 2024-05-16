Fatal Vehicular Accident in Monroe County

One man is dead and one man injured after a vehicle struck a tree early Thursday morning.

On 5/16/2024 at approximately 4:32 AM, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash involving a vehicle that struck a tree. The vehicle was traveling north on State Highway 71, approaching the roundabout at State Highway 16. The vehicle continued northbound through the roundabout, left the roadway on the west side of the road, and traveled northbound in the ditch. The vehicle re-entered the roadway on Hardwood Road, just north of the State Highway 16/71 round- about. The vehicle then again left the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck a tree head on.

The passenger in the vehicle, 56- year-old Greg Weibel of Norwalk, was injured in the crash. Weibel was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the vehicle, whose name is not being released at this time, sustained injuries from the crash but declined medical attention on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. No further information will be released at this time.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sparta Fire Department, Sparta Ambulance, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

Source: WRJC.com







