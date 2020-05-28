DHS Announces $10 Million in Funding for Health Clinics

Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced $10 million in funding for health care providers serving the state’s most underserved populations. The funds, provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will reimburse clinics for expenses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The clinics eligible for this funding are critical partners in Wisconsin’s response to COVID-19,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “This pandemic brings with it a myriad of challenges and clinics across the state have done an amazing job of adapting in order to continue providing high-quality care to some of our most vulnerable neighbors. This funding will help alleviate some of their COVID-19 expenses.”

Rural health clinics, tribal health clinics, community health centers, and free and low cost clinics are all eligible for this funding. An application will evaluate the expenses a clinic has incurred that are both related to the COVID-19 pandemic and not eligible for reimbursement from other funding sources such as private insurance or Medicare and Medicaid. Related expenses may include costs associated with the implementation of telehealth services, loss of revenue from a decrease in visits, the cost of purchasing equipment and supplies such as PPE, and costs associated with staffing such as hazard or overtime pay.

“These facilities serve the populations in our state that are most vulnerable, especially to the effects of COVID-19,” said State Medicaid Director Jim Jones. “We are glad to be able to provide some much needed relief to keep them operating in this time when their services have been especially needed.”

Applications will be accepted starting June 5 and must be submitted by June 30.

Source: WRJC.com







