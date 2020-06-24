Democrats scale back plans for full convention in Milwaukee

More scale backs are being planned for this summer’s Democratic National Convention. Mayor Tom Barrett says the core tenants of the convention have not changed. “The Democrats are going to hold their convention here in the city of Milwaukee and that they’re going to nominate their next candidate for president here in the city Milwaukee […]

