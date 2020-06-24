2020 Green Bay area fireworks displays, events
The greater Green Bay area will celebrate Independence Day with a limited number of fireworks displays and events.
'We're back to square one': Night of chaos lays bare divisions over race, policing in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2020 at 11:00 PM
"I'm at my wit's end. We're back to square one. My mood changes from anger one minute to sadness the next," Ald. Mike Verveer.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM
Democrats scale back plans for full convention in Milwaukee
by Raymond Neupert on June 24, 2020 at 10:49 PM
More scale backs are being planned for this summer’s Democratic National Convention. Mayor Tom Barrett says the core tenants of the convention have not changed. “The Democrats are going to hold their convention here in the city of […]
HHS Secretary Alex Azar encourages Wisconsinites to take coronavirus 'seriously,'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2020 at 10:37 PM
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary urges safe reengagement with community, economy during coronavirus pandemic.
Azar: Consider these three things as you consider going back out amid coronavirus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2020 at 10:37 PM
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited Bellin Health in Green Bay Wednesday. He said people should answer three questions as they consider going out to restaurants, health care facilities, churches and other venues while the […]
Biden increases lead over President Trump in latest Marquette Law School Poll
by Raymond Neupert on June 24, 2020 at 10:30 PM
The newest Marquette Law School Poll is showing a boost in support for Democrats heading into the November elections. Poll director Charles Franklin says Democrat candidate Joe Biden has increased his lead over President Trump to 8 points, 49 to 41 […]
Green Bay police seek person of interest in Friday shooting that left man dead, man and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2020 at 10:03 PM
Deanthony D. Odum, 24, of Green Bay was shot and killed. Another man and a woman were injured.
Marquette poll: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 49% to 41% in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2020 at 9:53 PM
In the first significant move of the race detected by the Marquette University poll, Biden extended his lead over Trump in battleground Wisconsin.
Oconto Co. man charged in cold case double murder likely to regain competency, judge told
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM
Raymand Vannieuwehoven, however, is not cooperating with those evaluating his mental health. He was to appear through Zoom, but apparently became ill.
