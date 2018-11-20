Dells Man Facing Charges After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Victim

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening to kill a female victim. A victim called Juneau County authorities on November 15th. The victim claimed she and 34 year old Levi Doherty had been verbally fighting all day long before Doherty left for work. The fight continued over the phone. Doherty allegedly made threats that he would kill her. The victim claims Doherty left work and woke her up out of bed. She claims Doherty dragged her out of bed in a choke hold to the point where she passed out. She alleges when she came to Doherty had a knife to her neck. He made more verbal threats but then left and returned to work. He notified her again via phone he would return again allegedly threatening to kill the victim. The victim then called the police. Authorities made contact with Doherty who said he did not touch the victim. Authorities saw no marks on the victim. She claimed she did not call the police initially because she didn’t want Doherty to get in trouble.

