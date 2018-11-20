Mauston Man Arrested for Allegedly Choking a Victim

A Mauston man is facing charges of Strangulation and Suffocation, Misdemeanor Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass, as well as two counts of Felony Bail Jumping. Local authorities were dispatched to a Town of Lisbon home on November 17th. A victim claimed 46 year old Todd Day had been drunk and assaulted them. The victim claimed Day had shoved them put his hands around their neck placing them in a choke hold. The victim had to hit Day to get free. Even when the victim freed themselves, they claimed Day kept verbally abusing them. Day was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail. Day was released on November 19th and tried returning to the victim’s residence. The victim left the residence and authorities came and placed Day in the back of a squad car.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.