D.C. Everest high school teacher accused of having over 130 videos 'upskirting' girls
Travis C. Greil, 38, was put on leave and arrested Wednesday after D.C. Everest school officials learned of accusations of invasion of privacy.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
