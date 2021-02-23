Could Texas-level power failure happen in Wisconsin? Not likely. Here's why.
Wisconsin’s energy system is vastly different from the one in Texas, where millions were left in the cold when the power grid failed.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Gravity Box Brewing in Mauston to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Wednesday 2/24
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM
Juneau County Down to 33 Active COVID19 cases
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 4:38 PM
American Indians in Wisconsin now dying from COVID-19 at highest rate of any ethnic group...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM
Tribal nations had kept cases low with strict rules. The trend changed in the fall, and the death toll now includes well-known elders.
Brown County sheriff: Squad car hit on Interstate 43 in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 3:07 PM
A driver on the highway lost control of their vehicle in the slippery conditions and crashed into the squad car.
UW-Madison expert says simply increasing public defender pay is not enough to fix...
by Raymond Neupert on February 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM
Last week in Milwaukee, President Biden said he’d like to increase the funding available to public defenders across the country. John Patrick Gross with the UW-Madison Public Defender Project says it will take more than just more money to help […]
Second straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2021 at 2:34 PM
For a second straight day, there were no deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin. On Monday, the U.S. as a whole surpassed 500,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, about 19 percent of the global total, although the U.S. […]
AG Kaul joins multistate push for federal student loan forgiveness
by Raymond Neupert on February 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a multi state push for federal student loan forgiveness from the Biden Administration. Kaul says the issue is a matter of equality and justice, especially when loan agencies and for-profit schools have […]
Evers capital budget proposes nearly $2.4 billion for building projects
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2021 at 1:54 PM
Governor Tony Evers’ proposed capital budget targets nearly $2.4 billion towards building projects around Wisconsin. The Democratic governor wants to borrow about $2 billion for 2021-2023 projects, and spend more a billion dollars for projects […]
