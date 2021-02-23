Juneau County Down to 33 Active COVID19 cases

The Juneau County Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID19 during their Monday afternoon report. 8 of the cases were reported over the weekend with 1 being reported on Monday. Juneau County is down to just 33 active COVID19 cases with 2 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,317 cases with 2,155 recoveries.

