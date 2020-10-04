Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,865 positive cases reported Sunday
The 1,865 COVID-19 cases account for 17.2% of the 10,815 test results reported by the state Department of Health Services Sunday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
DNR to conduct new round of testing for 'forever chemicals' in Peshtigo wells after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is testing a new set of drinking water wells in the area surrounding a fire fighting testing facility in Marinette for chemical contamination.
Brown County area health departments issue public health emergency as surge of COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2020 at 7:59 PM
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Brown County, putting strain on hospitals and public health agencies, health departments issue emergency declaration.
Deaths, hospitalizations and infections are surging, but some GOP lawmakers tell...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 3, 2020 at 6:39 PM
Republicans who control the state Legislature have portrayed a pandemic that is less severe than the one presented by public health officials.
Packers fan rakes green and gold 'G' in front yard, NASCAR's elite Cup Series coming to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Green Bay doctors call on community to stop 'reckless disregard' for health protocols and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2020 at 4:28 AM
A letter signed by 250 local doctors called on Brown County residents and elected officials to take steps to contain the coronavirus.
