Wisconsin’s Coan out indefinitely with foot injury
The Wisconsin Badgers expect to be without senior quarterback Jack Coan for their October 24th opener against Illinois and likely beyond. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that Coan injured his right foot during practice Saturday and is expected to be out at least several weeks. Coan took over as the Badgers […]
Jonathon Tubby's family helping to plan Indigenous Peoples Day rally in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2020 at 11:36 AM
'We need systematic change because the old way is not going to work anymore,' says Danielle Karl, cousin of Jonathon Tubby, killed by police in 2018.
Release of docu-series billed as alternative to 'Making a Murderer' delayed until 2021
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 5, 2020 at 11:12 AM
'Convicting,' billed as more even-handed series on Teresa Halbach killing than the immensely popular 'Making a Murderer,' has been delayed until 2021.
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,865 positive cases reported Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2020 at 8:14 PM
The 1,865 COVID-19 cases account for 17.2% of the 10,815 test results reported by the state Department of Health Services Sunday.
DNR to conduct new round of testing for 'forever chemicals' in Peshtigo wells after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is testing a new set of drinking water wells in the area surrounding a fire fighting testing facility in Marinette for chemical contamination.
Brown County area health departments issue public health emergency as surge of COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2020 at 7:59 PM
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Brown County, putting strain on hospitals and public health agencies, health departments issue emergency declaration.
Deaths, hospitalizations and infections are surging, but some GOP lawmakers tell...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 3, 2020 at 6:39 PM
Republicans who control the state Legislature have portrayed a pandemic that is less severe than the one presented by public health officials.
Packers fan rakes green and gold 'G' in front yard, NASCAR's elite Cup Series coming to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Sparta Police Department Releases Information on Two Mauston Police Officers Put on Leave
by WRJC WebMaster on October 3, 2020 at 4:28 AM
