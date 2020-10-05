Wisconsin’s Coan out indefinitely with foot injury

The Wisconsin Badgers expect to be without senior quarterback Jack Coan for their October 24th opener against Illinois and likely beyond. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that Coan injured his right foot during practice Saturday and is expected to be out at least several weeks. Coan took over as the Badgers […]

Source: WRN.com







