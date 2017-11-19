City in Iowa may change ordinance to allow pit bulls
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — Officials of a city in western Iowa are considering changing an ordinance on vicious animals to allow pit bulls within city limits.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
