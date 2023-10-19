Church parking near stadiums scores big in a win-win for faith congregations and sports fans

The Eagles and the NFL might still be the overwhelming sports favorites at Calvary Baptist church just outside Philadelphia. But many in the area are also rooting for their neighbors who last year reached the championship game of Major League…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.