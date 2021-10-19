Christensen, Julie K. Age 81 of Mauston

Julie K Christensen, 81 of Mauston WI died Sunday October 10, 2021.

Julie was born January 3, 1940 in Mineral Point WI to Ivan and Ruth (Noble) Hunt. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1958. She graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Madison WI in 1961. She married Glen Christensen on September 16, 1961.

Julie started her career at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston. She then worked at Lakeview Hospital in Rice Lake for a brief period of time before returning to Mile Bluff Hospital in Mauston WI. After the death of her husband Glen in 1981, she worked at Mile Bluff Clinic for twenty years until her retirement. After retiring, she worked for several years as a volunteer with Tomah Hospice Touch.

In her free time she loved to hike, walk, kayak and cross country ski. She loved being outside and especially loved her time walking and kayaking until she developed health issues.

She is survived by her children, Ilene (Mark) Fritschler, Theresa Kay, NancyEaken (Tim Corle), and Daniel (Christine) Christensen. Her grandchildren Terese (Michael) Sazama, Nicholas Christensen (Courtney Rosenow), Sarah Christensen, Nathan (Emily) Fritschler, and Noah Fritschler (Ellie Matel). Her great grandchildren Theodore and Franklin Sazama. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Helen McClyman, Marie (Jack) Vodvarka, and Elaine (Butch) Rollins, and her brother-in-law Wayne (Linda) Argall.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glen, her parents, Ivan and Ruth Hunt, her sisters Judy Hunt and Marilyn Argall, her parents-in-law Hans and Inez (Reid) Christensen, her son-in-law Kenneth Kay, her sister-in-law Christina (Ely)Francis, her brother-in-law PeteMcClyman, her niece Kathleen Argall and her nephew Myron McClyman.

A memorial service will be held on Friday October 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Mauston United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service starting at 9:00 am. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will take place at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells following the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carol Purvis Education Fund at the Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation or Mauston United Methodist Church.

Source: WRJC.com







