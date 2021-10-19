Online “Hit List” Determined Not To Be A Real Threat

Middle school students in the Wisconsin Dells School District say they started receiving social media messages last Thursday evening saying they were on a “hit list.” Police say their investigation determined there was no real threat. Officers worked overnight to identify the juvenile suspect, interviewed them, then took the person into custody. Wisconsin Dells police say the threats turned out to be a joke. No names have been released. Additional officials were on the school campus Friday morning to make sure everyone was safe.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.