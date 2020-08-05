Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Seventh death reported in Marathon County, Wood County rises 15 cases
New Dairy Business Innovation Group Offering Grants
on August 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM
The newly created Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is offering industry grants to help dairy producers and processors in the region diversify, modernize or develop new products.
Rosen Fills Langworthy's WFU Board Position
on August 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM
The Wisconsin Farmers Union announced that Dave Rosen will fulfill the unexpired term of Lauren Langworthy as the organization's District 2 director.
New Data on State Honey Bee Colonies Released
on August 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Wisconsin honey bee colonies totaled 16,000 as of the first of the year--a three-percent decrease compared to the same time a year earlier, according to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service.
4-H Clubs Invited to Help Create, Name New Ice Cream Flavor
on August 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Local 4-H clubs from across Wisconsin will once again have the opportunity to be part of the creation of a new ice cream product being developed by Cedar Crest Ice Cream of Cedarburg.
State Cheese Production Rises for First Time in 6 Months
on August 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Wisconsin cheese plants made more product during June when compared to the same month a year earlier--making it the first time in the past six months that year-to-year output rose.
Lake Michigan breaks 34-year-old high water record; property owners warned ahead of fall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 11:40 PM
Levels in most Great Lakes expected to decline the rest of the year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says.
Fatal Green Bay shooting: Appeals court rules in favor of police in Joseph Biegert killing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 11:25 PM
Green Bay resident Joseph Biegert was fatally shot by two officers after stabbing one in the arm with a kitchen knife in what began as a welfare check
Kanye West hires firm to get on November presidential ballot in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2020 at 11:24 PM
Kanye West has reportedly hired a petitioning firm to get the signatures needed to appear on the November presidential ballot in Wisconsin.
Green Bay man accused of killing 3 people in crash to stand trial
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 10:31 PM
The victims' vehicle rolled over four to five times from the impact and hit a tree and light pole.
