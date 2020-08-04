Wisconsin Rapids committee votes to cancel fireworks display planned for Sept. 5

In May, the city announced it would postpone the Fourth of July fireworks to Sept. 5. The city’s finance and property committee met Aug. 4 and voted to cancel the celebration and fireworks due to health and safety concerns during the pandemic.

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com







